NAIROBI Aug 29 Kenya's biggest marketing firm
Scangroup registered an 83 percent drop in pretax
profit for the first six months of 2013, hurt by a decision to
shrink its operations in Nigeria.
Scangroup, the only listed marketing and advertising company
on the Kenyan bourse, said on Thursday its pretax profit fell to
101 million shillings ($1.2 million), hit by a 91 million
shilling loss in Scanad Nigeria.
The firm met headwinds when it launched its Nigerian outlet
last year, after Nigeria's Prima Garnet Communications sued it
and Ogilvy Africa for breach of contract and colluding to lock
out smaller competitors.
"Whilst we await a decision, we have taken action in the
first half to down size the operations to minimise the costs,"
Scangroup said in a statement.
Scangroup's main shareholder, WPP, said earlier in
August it planned to raise its stake in the company to 50.1
percent, from 33.62 percent through the purchase of additional
shares.
WPP is set to be overtaken as the world's biggest ad group
by the merger of Publicis and Omnicom.
Scangroup, which also operates in Tanzania and Uganda, said
its advertising revenue dipped 4 percent to 1.8 billion
shillings, but said it expected to recover in the second half.
"We expect to regain the lost ground in terms of revenue and
anticipate that the operating profit in 2013 ... will be at
similar level as 2012, with the exception of Nigerian
operations," the company said.
Its share price was down 1.4 percent to 68.50 shillings by
0728 GMT.