BRIEF-CVD Equipment Corp reports Q4 earnings per share $0.12
* Backlog was $27.8 million as of December 31, 2016 compared to $6.1 million as of December 31, 2015, an increase of 356 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NAIROBI, July 23 Kenyan advertising company WPP Scangroup on Thursday reported first-half pretax profit up 12 percent to 285.4 million shillings ($2.84 million) on revenue up 2.7 percent.
Scangroup, which also operates in Nigeria, Uganda, Zambia, Ghana, Rwanda and South Africa, said revenue rose to 2.32 billion shillings in the six months to June 30, against 2.26 billion shillings in the same period last year.
The company, a subsidiary of WPP, said earnings per share rose marginally to 0.43 shillings from 0.42 shillings. ($1 = 100.6000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Goodman)
SEOUL, March 31 A South Korean court on Friday approved a warrant to arrest ousted president Park Geun-hye, the country's first democratically elected leader to be thrown out of office, on accusations of bribery and abuse of power.