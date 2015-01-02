(Corrects story to remove reference to clause on keeping
suspects in custody for up to 360 days)
NAIROBI Jan 2 Kenya's High Court on Friday
suspended parts of sweeping anti-terrorism measures signed into
law two weeks ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta, saying objections
raised by the opposition over the laws' constitutionality should
be settled by the judiciary.
Kenyatta signed the new security law on Dec. 19, saying it
did not go against the bill of rights or any provision of the
constitution, but opposition groups have said the measures,
which will allow suspects to be held without charge for 360
days, up from 90 days, threaten liberties and free speech.
"I grant conservatory orders suspending the following
clauses ... pending the hearing and determination of these
petitions," High Court Judge George Odunga said in issuing his
ruling. He named eight clauses which he suspended.
(Reporting by Edith Honan and George Obulutsa; Editing by James
Macharia and Louise Ireland)