NAIROBI, June 23 The U.S. embassy in Kenya has
warned of an imminent threat of an attack on the Kenyan port
city of Mombasa and asked all its government workers to leave
the coastal town, which has been hit by a series of attacks.
The embassy said in a statement dated June 22 on its website
that it had also suspended travel for its government officials
to Mombasa, a tourist destination popular with foreigners, until
July 1.
Mombasa, the capital Nairobi and other parts of Kenya have
suffered a series of grenade attacks since Kenya sent troops
into Somalia last year to pursue al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab
insurgents it blames for a surge in violence and kidnappings
threatening tourism in east Africa's biggest economy.
"This is to alert all U.S. citizens in Kenya, or planning to
travel to Kenya in the near future, that the U.S. Embassy in
Nairobi has received information of an imminent threat of a
terrorist attack in Mombasa," the embassy statement said.
"All U.S. government travel to Mombasa is suspended until
July 1, 2012. All U.S. government personnel are required to
leave Mombasa."
The embassy said private citizens would not face the same
restrictions, but advised them to heed the warning while
planning their travels.
The warning comes days after police arrested two Iranians
after seizing chemicals they suspected were going to be used to
make explosives in Mombasa.
In the most recent attack in the country, a bomb exploded in
a trading centre in the heart of Nairobi in late May, wounding
more than 30 people. One person later died from their
injuries.
Gunmen also detonated grenades outside a nightclub in
Mombasa in May, killing one person and wounding several others.
The embassy has issued four emergency messages warning of
potential attacks in the country since October, when Kenya sent
its troops to Somalia.
