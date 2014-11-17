By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya Nov 17 Kenyan police shot dead a
man and arrested about 250 others when they searched two mosques
in this port city that they said were used to recruit militants
and stash weapons, senior officials said on Monday.
Kenya has been trying to break up militant networks it
blames for a series of attacks on the coast, saying many
recruits were inspired by Somalia's Islamist group al Shabaab.
"These mosques have been notorious for radicalising our
youth and recruiting them into al Shabaab," Nelson Marwa, the
commissioner responsible for administering Mombasa County, told
Reuters after Monday's police raids.
Kenya has sent troops to Somalia as a part of an African
Union peacekeeping force, while Al Shabaab, which was behind a
bloody 2013 attack on Nairobi's Westgate shopping mall, has
vowed to drive the Kenyan and other African soldiers out.
Some 251 youths, who had been camping in Mussa and Sakina
mosques and receiving militant training, were arrested, police
said. They added that one man was shot dead at the Mussa mosque
when he tried to throw a grenade at officers.
Geoffrey Mayek, Mombasa police chief, told reporters that
eight grenades, a pistol, six bullets, machetes, daggers and
literature on warfare were found at the two mosques.
Police seized mobiles and laptops, alongside literature and
videos that they said referred to former al Qaeda leader Osama
bin Laden and Kenyan preachers accused of promoting militancy.
Civil rights group condemned the raids, saying the security
agents were targeting Muslims unfairly, deepening distrust in a
Muslim community that already accuses the government in mainly
Christian Kenyan of sidelining them.
"The police have again defiled the mosques and turned them
into camps of violence and have arrested many innocent people
and even killed one unfairly," Hussein Khalid, director of Haki
Africa, a local rights group, told Reuters.
Businesses in the Majengo area where the mosques are
situated were closed as heavily armed police patrolled the
neighbourhood on trucks. Past raids have sparked protests.
