* Judge's ruling deals blow to president
* Eight measures suspended, including refugee cap
* Opposition jubilant after announcement
(Adds interior ministry statement)
By Edith Honan
NAIROBI, Jan 2 Kenya's High Court on Friday
suspended some anti-terrorism measures signed into law two weeks
ago by President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a partial victory for
opposition groups who had argued they threatened basic liberties
and free speech.
High Court Judge George Odunga suspended eight clauses,
including a cap on refugees, and asked the chief justice, the
head of the judiciary, to set up a constitutional court to
scrutinise the new law.
The ruling is a setback for Kenyatta, who has faced mounting
pressure to boost security since Somali al Shabaab rebels killed
67 people in a Nairobi shopping mall in September 2013. After
further attacks in 2014, he replaced the interior minister and
police chief last month.
Odunga left intact some of the most divisive amendments,
including a fourfold increase to 360 days in the length of time
suspects can be held without charge, and penalties for media
that print material "likely to cause fear or alarm."
The clauses he suspended included a limit of 150,000 on the
number of refugees allowed in Kenya at any one time.
"The government is obliged to take all lawful measures to
nip acts of terrorism in the bud, and such measures ought to be
supported by Kenyans of all walks of life," Odunga said in his
ruling. "Such moves, however, must pass constitutional and legal
muster."
Kenyatta said when he signed the law on Dec. 19 that it did
not go against the bill of rights or any provision of the
constitution.
Following Friday's ruling, the interior ministry also
defended the legislation, saying in a statement that "the law
targets terrorists, not Kenya citizens" and was designed to
curtail al Shabaab's actions.
Yash Ghai, a Kenyan constitutional law expert who has been
critical of the measures, said Odunga's ruling paved the way for
legal arguments on all of the new security measures.
"The parties didn't really have time to argue about specific
provisions but that will now come," he said. "I have no doubt
that this act is deeply flawed."
Odunga also criticised the manner in which the law was
passed. A brawl broke out in parliament during the debate, when
opposition legislators threw books at the Speaker, shouted,
chanted and sprinkled water over his deputy.
Opposition politicians who had filed the legal challenge,
led by former prime minister Raila Odinga, greeted the ruling
with jubilation. They punched the air in court, chanting: "A
people united shall never be defeated!"
