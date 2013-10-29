* Kenya says two soldiers jailed, one under investigation
* Army chief denies systematic looting at upscale mall
* At least 67 killed during militants' Sept attack
NAIROBI, Oct 29 Kenyan soldiers sent to protect
civilians looted shops while al Qaeda-linked militants killed
scores of people during a siege at a Nairobi shopping mall last
month, the army admitted on Tuesday.
The head of the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF) said two members
of a special combat unit had been dismissed from the force and
jailed and a third was under investigation, though he rejected
reports of systematic, large-scale looting by troops.
"Discipline is our core driving point and we are not playing
with this issue. That is why we have taken action on these
soldiers," General Julius Karangi told a news briefing, adding
the guilty men had stolen mobile phones and cameras.
At least 67 people were killed when Somali al Shabaab
militants raided the upmarket Westgate mall on Sept. 21, hurling
grenades and spraying bullets at shoppers as a punishment for
Kenya sending troops to Somalia.
Kenyans initially praised the soldiers but their support
evaporated as shop owners returned to the mall to find their
stores ransacked, with many reporting phones, expensive Swiss
watches and designer suits stolen.
Cash from tills was also missing as well as jewellery,
traders said, while footage from inside the mall uploaded on
social media showed one cafe littered with empty beer bottles.
Anger over looting claims intensified when closed circuit
television footage obtained by Reuters and others showed
soldiers leaving the Nakumatt supermarket with plastic shopping
bags.
KDF chiefs initially denied any looting had taken place,
saying the soldiers had only taken water bottles from Nakumatt
to quench their thirst. A parliamentary inquiry into the
Westgate siege completely exonerated the soldiers.
Kenyan media have heavily criticised the army, which until
now has been viewed as one of the country's most professional
institutions, rarely mired in the frequent corruption scandals
that have tainted the police and civil service over the years.
More than one month after the Westgate attack - the worst on
Kenyan soil since al Qaeda bombed the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi in
1998, killing more than 200 people - little is still known about
how the militants carried out their raid.
Officials say as few as four gunmen may have carried out the
attack, down from initial government estimates of 10-15, leaving
many Kenyans questioning how such a small group could have held
off hundreds of elite soldiers for four days.
