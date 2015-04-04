UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOGADISHU, April 4 Somali militants on Saturday threatened to stage more bloody attacks on Kenya after the group's fighters killed nearly 150 people during an assault on a Kenyan university on Thursday.
"No amount of precaution or safety measures will be able to guarantee your safety, thwart another attack or prevent another bloodbath from occurring in your cities," al Shabaab said in statement.
In a message directed at the Kenyan public, the group vowed a long and gruesome war, saying Kenya's cities will "run red with blood". (Reporting by Feisal Omar; writing by Drazen Jorgic, editing by William Hardy)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.