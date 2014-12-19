* New law allows longer detention of suspects
* Media barred from printing material "likely to cause fear"
* Bill passed despite brawl in parliament
By James Macharia
NAIROBI, Dec 19 Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta
signed new anti-terrorism measures into law on Friday,
triggering fresh protests from opposition MPs who said they
would take legal action to overturn the legislation and protect
civil liberties.
Kenyatta's move came a day after parliament approved the
new laws amid chaotic scenes in which opposition legislators
threw books at the Speaker, shouted, chanted and sprinkled water
over his deputy.
The president has faced mounting pressure to boost security
since Somali al Shabaab rebels killed 67 people in a Nairobi
shopping mall in September last year. The Islamist group killed
more that 60 people in two attacks this month.
But opposition groups and some activists have said the
measures, which will allow suspects to be held without charge
for 360 days, up from 90 days, threaten liberties and free
speech.
The laws also lay out punishments for media organisations
that print material "likely to cause fear or alarm", without
defining such material.
It also compels landlords and hotels to provide security
officers with information about their tenants and guests.
"I am confident that you will find that there is nothing in
this law that goes against the bill of rights or any provision
of the constitution," Kenyatta said in a televised address. "Its
intent is to protect the lives and property for all the
citizens of this Republic."
Kenya's opposition Coalition for Reforms and Democracy
(CORD) said it would ask the courts to step in.
"The real target of this 'law' is not terrorism. Its aim is
to reintroduce the police state and political hegemony," CORD
said in a statement, alluding to the tenure of President Daniel
arap Moi from 1978 to 2002 when critics were jailed.
During Thursday's vote in parliament, television footage
showed an opposition lawmaker sprinkling water from a bottle on
deputy speaker Joyce Laboso, who was reading out the proposed
changes to existing security law.
When speaker Justin Muturi took over the reading, opposition
legislators jeered and hurled hard-cover books, forcing him to
duck. Television footage showed legislators exchanging blows in
the public gallery before the vote.
Kenyatta thanked lawmakers for passing the bill "despite the
deplorable conduct of a few individuals who seem oblivious to
the threat that is upon our country". He said the new law would
also tackle radicalisation and cross-border crimes such as
poaching and drug-running.
