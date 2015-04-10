NEW YORK, April 9 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Aid
agencies urge Kenya to allow Somali money transfer firms to
resume operations, expressing concern that halting remittances
will hurt struggling families and relief operations in Somalia.
On Wednesday, Kenya suspended the licences of 13 Somali
money transfer agencies in Nairobi in an effort to curb the
financing of insurgents. This followed the recent massacre of
148 students at Kenya's Garissa University College by al Shabaab
militants.
"Somali families are losing their only formal, transparent
and regulated channel through which to send and receive money,"
said a statement issued by a group of relief agencies including
Oxfam, CARE, Mercy Corps, Adeso and World Vision Somalia.
"Aid agencies working in Somalia also risk losing their only
means of transferring money to sustain their daily humanitarian
and development operations," it said.
Each year Somalis abroad use money transfer operators to
send home an estimated $1.3 billion, more than all humanitarian
and development aid to the country combined, according to a 2013
report by aid groups Oxfam, Adeso and the Inter-American
Dialogue.
The money provides a lifeline to millions of people in a
country rebuilding itself despite an insurgency by Islamist
militants as well as widespread hunger and recurring drought.
It is not only Somalis in Somalia who are at risk of losing
a vital lifeline, but also Kenya's Somali community, which
numbers just over one million.
"It's going to hurt Somalis in Kenya more than Somalis in
Somalia. The amount of money sent from abroad to Kenya is huge,"
Somalia's central bank governor Bashir Issa Ali said on
Wednesday.
Aid groups said that many of the remittance companies whose
licenses were suspended in Kenya were delivering legitimate
funds, and urged Kenyan authorities to vet them on an individual
basis.
(Reporting by Maria Caspani, Editing by Lisa Anderson)