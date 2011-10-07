* Rate hike was important step to stabilising shilling

By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa

NAIROBI, Oct 7 Central Bank of Kenya's record increase of its key lending rate was an "important" step towards stabilising the ailing shilling, top government officials said on Friday, reaffirming the country's commitment to a floating exchange rate.

Policymakers in east Africa's biggest economy have struggled to get to grips with rampant inflation and a battered local currency this year, although Wednesday's 4 percentage points rate rise is expected to go a long way to restoring confidence.

The shilling was little moved by the comments.

"The foreign exchange regime was liberalised in the mid 90s... we have no intentions like that (controlling the rate)," Joseph Kinyua, permanent secretary in the ministry of finance told a news conference with Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

A technical committee set up by Odinga last week to tackle the crisis unveiled scant new measures to help defend the shilling, underwhelming the market.

But currency traders said the central bank had for now answered the market's questions over its commitment to reining in consumer prices and supporting the shilling.

The commitment had been questioned for most of this year after policymakers exhibited a great reluctance to tighten policy despite signs that inflation posed a big risk.

The game changed in late August after the finance minister challenged the central bank to restore monetary stability, prompting the bank to convene a special rate-setting meeting on Sept.14, where it adopted a more aggressive tightening stance.

Odinga said a team from the International Monetary Fund would visit Kenya next week for talks on balance of payments support.

Kenya is seeking an extra $250-$350 million from the IMF, over and above a $500 million extended credit facility agreed in February this year, Kinyua said.

The central bank had come under increasing pressure to prove its inflation-busting credentials after the finance minister, prime minister and president all weighed in on the debate.

Odinga said the weak shilling was hurting poor Kenyans. (Editing by Richard Lough, Ron Askew)