By Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa
NAIROBI, Oct 7 Central Bank of Kenya's record
increase of its key lending rate was an "important" step
towards stabilising the ailing shilling, top government
officials said on Friday, reaffirming the country's commitment
to a floating exchange rate.
Policymakers in east Africa's biggest economy have struggled
to get to grips with rampant inflation and a battered local
currency this year, although Wednesday's 4 percentage points
rate rise is expected to go a long way to restoring confidence.
The shilling was little moved by the comments.
"The foreign exchange regime was liberalised in the mid
90s... we have no intentions like that (controlling the rate),"
Joseph Kinyua, permanent secretary in the ministry of finance
told a news conference with Prime Minister Raila Odinga.
A technical committee set up by Odinga last week to tackle
the crisis unveiled scant new measures to help defend the
shilling, underwhelming the market.
But currency traders said the central bank had for now
answered the market's questions over its commitment to reining
in consumer prices and supporting the shilling.
The commitment had been questioned for most of this year
after policymakers exhibited a great reluctance to tighten
policy despite signs that inflation posed a big risk.
The game changed in late August after the finance minister
challenged the central bank to restore monetary stability,
prompting the bank to convene a special rate-setting meeting on
Sept.14, where it adopted a more aggressive tightening stance.
Odinga said a team from the International Monetary Fund
would visit Kenya next week for talks on balance of payments
support.
Kenya is seeking an extra $250-$350 million from the IMF,
over and above a $500 million extended credit facility agreed in
February this year, Kinyua said.
The central bank had come under increasing pressure to prove
its inflation-busting credentials after the finance minister,
prime minister and president all weighed in on the debate.
Odinga said the weak shilling was hurting poor Kenyans.
