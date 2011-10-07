NAIROBI Oct 7 Kenya will stay with a liberalised foreign exchange market despite a steep fall in the shilling currency against the dollar, a top Treasury official said on Friday.

"The foreign exchange regime was liberalised in the mid 90s... we have no intentions like that (controlling the rate)," Joseph Kinyua, permanent secretary in the ministry of finance told a news conference with Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Odinga said the central bank had taken an important step towards stabilising the exchange rate by raising central bank's lending rate by a shock 400 basis points on Wednesday to 11 percent, adding the weak shilling was hurting poor Kenyans.

He said a team from the International Monetary Fund will visit next week for talks on balance of payments support.

Kenya is seeking an extra $250-$350 million from the IMF, over and above a $500 million extended credit facility agreed in February this year, Kinyua said. (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)