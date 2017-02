NAIROBI, Sept 8 Kenya's Treasury expects the shilling , which has lost about 15 percent of its value this year, to strengthen on the back of fundamentals and tourism exports, Geoffrey Mwau, economic secretary at the Treasury, told reporters on Thursday.

The central bank sold dollars for the first time in two years this week to shore up the weak currency, traders said.

