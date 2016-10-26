NAIROBI, Oct 26 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Staff of the
International Center of Insect Physiology and Ecology (ICIPE)
don't worry too much about the frequent power outages at their
campuses. A bank of diesel generators ensure that when power
from the national grid goes off, the centre's research into
insects, food and health is not disrupted.
But the five generators at ICIPE's Homa Bay centre, on the
shore of Lake Victoria in south-west Kenya, cost about $4,000 a
year to fuel and maintain - and they contribute to climate
change.
Now the campus is set to bid farewell to two of its five
generators by the end of the year as a solar battery system
comes into operation to provide electric power to the centre at
night.
The system, which is currently under construction, will use
144 batteries to store electricity generated by 744 solar
panels.
The batteries will provide up to five hours of power each
night. After that, the centre will rely on electric grid power -
or the three remaining diesel generators in case of a blackout.
This is the first time that solar batteries have been
installed in a large commercial utility in Kenya, according to
Solarcentury, the solar power company that is installing them.
Solarcentury, whose parent company is based in the UK, is
also installing 3,460 solar panels at ICIPE's Nairobi campus.
The Nairobi system is also due to come online by the end of the
year.
Together, the two solar battery systems, which cost a total
of $2.5 million, will generate a peak output of 1,154 kilowatts.
Gatigwa Kimana, ICIPE's director of finance, said that the
centre wanted to find a clean, reliable and renewable energy
source as part of an initiative launched last year to use green
energy and conserve water.
ICIPE has been using diesel generators as its only power
backup since its inception 40 years ago.
"The costs of lost opportunities in the event of a power
blackout is higher than the monetary costs of purchasing of
diesel," Kinama explained. "After a feasibility study was
conducted, we decided on solar energy, in line with our
philosophy to conserve the environment."
ICIPE hopes to extend its system at Homa Bay next year to
provide all-night power from the solar batteries.
"Despite the high cost of installation, the use of solar
systems with battery storage is not only environmentally
friendly but also economical in the long run," said Guy
Lawrence, Solarcentury's East Africa director.
PARKING LOT SOLAR
Lawrence noted that since Solarcentury began operating in
Kenya three years ago, its three other corporate clients have
chosen a relatively cheaper hybrid system rather than opting for
battery storage.
Hybrid systems combine solar and other power sources the
client already is using. In the case of Garden City, a big mall
east of Nairobi, a solar panel system has been integrated with
power from the national grid and from diesel generators.
The mall boasts the biggest solar car parking lot in East
Africa, with 3,500 solar panels installed on shade structures
over parking spaces. The panels produce 915 kilowatts of power.
"The idea of installing the solar panels on the rooftop is
for practicality, whereby cars are protected from rain and sun
and other environmental elements while supplying power," said
Lawrence.
The mall now uses solar energy during the day and switches
to the power from the national grid at night.
Lawrence sees the market for solar panels and battery
systems growing after other potential users get a look at the
early projects.
"The level of interest and the number of contracts we are
signing are growing exponentially," he said, with interest from
businesses including agricultural producers and manufacturing
firms.
Apart from the private sector, the government is also taking
strides to bring more solar power into the national power grid.
The Ministry of Energy called for proposals to install solar
systems with battery storage early this year.
The government, through the Rural Electrification Authority,
a public corporation, has also begun building a 55-megawatt
solar power plant in sun-rich Garissa, in the north-east of the
country.
(Reporting by Anthony Langat; editing by James Baer and Laurie
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and property
rights. Visit news.trust.org/climate)