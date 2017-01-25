OLOSHO-OIBOR, Kenya, Jan 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
When the first few residents of this village in the Ngong hills
installed solar panels, nearly a decade ago, the only aim was to
power their own homes, as their town had no connection to the
national power grid.
But today the community, south of Nairobi in the Rift
Valley, is buzzing with solar and wind energy, which powers
everything from the dispensary and church to shops, homes and
even a rescue centre for girls fleeing child marriage and the
threat of female genital mutilation.
Residents say they banded together to buy the shared energy
system themselves, recognising that the substantial upfront cost
would create benefits for years to come. Those now include
everything from vaccines that can now be kept cold at the
dispensary to solar-powered pumping of water.
"Before we started this solar farm, people from this village
used to travel to Ngong town, which is 17 kilometers away, to
get basic services and goods such as a photocopy or a haircut.
This used to inconvenience us greatly since you had to part with
a tidy sum," said Simon Parkesian, the manager of the
community's solar farm.
In 2009, some residents of Olosho-Oibor, impressed with a
first couple of private solar panels installed in the community,
decided they wanted panels of their own - but many people could
not afford them.
So a group of community members began contributing cash - 10
dollars a month - until they had enough to buy a set of larger
solar panels that could serve many nearby homes.
They then approached the U.N. Industrial Development
Organization for technical help in installing their system.
Today the 125-member energy cooperative has raised $4,900 for
panels - installed on poles around the community and on rooftops
- and installed two small wind turbines as well.
The community also has a 10-kilowatt diesel generator as a
backup in periods when both sunshine and wind fall short, but
that is used only occasionally, Parkesian said.
POWER TO THE GIRLS - AND THE COMPUTERS
Lydia Mboyo, one of those receiving power from the community
energy farm, said having lights in the evening has helped her
children study and allowed her to run her small retail shop at
night.
She now is making plans to expand her shop and purchase a
refrigerator to store perishable food and drinks.
"I am also a member of a women's group that makes and sells
beaded ornaments abroad, and with lighting we have been able to
store our business records in computers. We also listen to the
radio for entertainment while beading," Mboyo said.
Parkesian said access to power also has spurred creation of
a community information and communications technology (ICT)
centre that has trained more than 40 people in basic computer
skills, and that now offers photocopying and printing services.
The centre also allows people to charge their mobile phones,
which once had to be switched off to save power when not being
used to make calls.
As well, the renewable energy network is powering a centre
for vulnerable girls fleeing early marriage and female genital
mutilation - both problems common in the area, Parkesian said.
"The power grid has initiated many projects in the community
but the most important project is the girls' rescue center that
houses close to 80 vulnerable girls," he said. The centre,
opened in 2012, uses renewable energy to light its dormitories
and classrooms.
Jackline Mwendo, a nurse at Olosho-Olbor dispensary, said
her facility has been able to offer vaccine services since it
got power to provide refrigeration.
The dispensary's water supply has also improved as a result
of using solar-powered pumps, she said, though she is still
hoping for additional power to light maternal delivery rooms at
night.
A SUSTAINABLE SYSTEM?
Parkesian said the cost of maintaining the renewable
mini-grid has been significant, and community members have
needed to contribute $5 a month for continuing access to power
to help pay those costs.
Members of the energy cooperative have been trained to
repair and replace worn-out parts of wind turbines and solar
panels, he said. But many repairs require technical knowledge
not available in the village, which increases costs and can lead
to the system not working for short periods.
Running the community's diesel generator to provide back-up
lighting at night costs $10 per day, he said.
Leah Kaguara, the Africa director for Energy 4 Impact, a
non-governmental organisation that supports energy access in
off-grid communities, said Olosh-Oibor's model of communities
pulling together to invest in renewable energy should be
encouraged, in part to overcome the technology's high upfront
costs.
Access to energy is key to eradicating extreme poverty in
areas where people still rely on firewood or kerosene for
energy, she said.
One key to making community renewable energy systems work,
she added, is that people should continue to pay at least a
small amount for the power they receive, including to support
maintenance costs.
