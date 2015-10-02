URUDI, Kenya, Oct 2 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
M otorcycle taxi operators waiting for passengers in this village
in western Kenya's Kisumu County lounge on their various
machines - but Alfred Omondi's plug-in electric scooter stands
out from the crowd.
Surrounded by motorbikes running on polluting fossil fuels,
Omondi sits astride his solar-powered rechargeable motorcycle,
which uses technology developed by students from the University
of Nairobi.
Charles Ogingo, Robert Achoge and James Ogola - all final
year students - have built a system they call Ecotran, which
captures the sun's energy, stores it in batteries, and uses it
to charge a motorcycle's electric motor.
Much of western Kenya has no grid electricity, and the
places that do face frequent power disruptions, so solar energy
is a promising alternative, they say.
The three students have set up a "fuelling" station with 40
solar photovoltaic units, each generating 250 watts of
electricity. The energy is stored in batteries before being
transformed by powerful inverters into the alternating current
needed by the motorcycle.
The motorbike uses a small portable battery which, fully
charged, can run for 70 kilometres (40 miles), after which it
must return to the station to be recharged while another charged
battery is fitted to the bike.
The students, who have set up a company called Pfoofy Solar
Ltd, put together their system in 2014 at a climate change
innovation center at Strathmore Business School in Nairobi,
where they had been sent to give practical form to their ideas.
After successfully trying out the Ecotran technology on
three locally bought motorcycles in Kisumu County's Nyakach area
early this year, the young innovators are now expanding the
project, and powering 40 more bikes.
"We were awarded $100,000 by the United States African
Development Fund and Power Africa for the ingenious
innovation. It is this money that we are now using to upscale
the solar project," said Pfoofy Solar manager Achoge.
The new motorcycles are imported from China, he said.
The students will lease the bikes to 40 riders who they have
trained in road safety. Most motorcyclists in Kenya, like
Omondi, have no bikes of their own but ride leased machines.
Omondi, who used to ride a petrol motorcycle, said he used
to make 1,000 shillings ($9.60) on a good day, but would spend
about 350 shillings on fuel and another 300 to lease the bike
from its owner.
Now it costs him 100 shillings (96 cents) to recharge the
electric motorbike, saving him money even as he helps the
environment by curbing pollution and climate-changing emissions.
"The only challenge is that this electric bike has low
acceleration and cannot work in hilly terrain," he pointed out.
Ogingo, a mechanical engineering student, agreed that the
technology promises lower operating costs as well as
environmental benefits.
Taxi motorbikes are a big industry in Kenya, employing
thousands of young people. The World Health Organization
estimates that between 2005 and 2011, motorcycle registrations
in Kenya increased almost 40-fold, and that by 2011 motorcycles
made up 70 percent of all newly registered vehicles in the
country.
In the capital Nairobi the number of registered motor
vehicles stood at 2.25 million in 2013, many of them older
vehicles emitting relatively high levels of pollution.
Shem Wandiga, a researcher at the University of Nairobi,
said air pollution can damage residents' health in highly
polluted areas such as Kisumu, Kenya's third biggest city, and
Nairobi.
Illness and deaths linked to air pollution cause economic
losses of $15 million a year, according to a 2014 study in
Nairobi by the University of Nairobi. In Kenya, 39 percent of
air pollution is caused by motor traffic, the study said.
The motor industry is the main source of air pollution in
Africa, and air pollution causes an estimated 176,000 premature
deaths a year on the continent, according to a World Health
Organization survey of 2012.
(Reporting by Leopold Obi; editing by Timothy Pearce and Laurie
Goering
Goering :; Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the
charitable arm of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian
news, climate change, women's rights, trafficking and
