MAGADI, Kenya, June 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Not
long ago, dusk was a time of unease for the people of Magadi, a
village in Kenya's Kajiado County.
As the sun set, farmers began worrying about their cattle,
easy prey for hyenas and leopards. Children lit fires to finish
their schoolwork, filling homes with smoke.
Now as darkness falls, lights flick on across this sleepy
hamlet, thanks to the efforts of more than 200 Maasai women at
the frontline of a solar power revolution.
The women, trained in solar panel installation, use donkeys
to haul their solar wares from home to home in the remote
region, giving families their first access to clean and reliable
power.
"For us, the impact of solar technology is unparalleled,"
said Jackline Naiputa, who heads the Osopuko-Edonyinap group,
one of the five women's groups leading the alternative energy
charge in the area.
Renewable energy developer Green Energy Africa provides the
group with solar products - including solar panels, lights, and
small rechargeable batteries - at a discount. The women sell the
products at a profit of around 300 shillings ($3) each, which
goes into the group's account to buy more stock.
Naiputa, who in 2014 lost 10 goats to wild cats, said her
teenage son used to spend cold nights in the cattle enclosure to
guard their herd. Now, with solar lamps hanging around her
homestead, Naiputa and her four children can sleep soundly in
the warmth of their home.
"The light scares the hyenas away, so we don't have to worry
about losing our animals at night," she said.
WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS
The Women and Entrepreneurship in Renewable Energy Project
(WEREP), an initiative by Green Energy Africa, aims to turn
Kajiado County to solar power by training women as solar
installers and encouraging them to market the clean energy
concept to fellow pastoralists.
The solar energy drive began in around November 2014, and so
far about 2,000 households in the country have adopted solar
technology. Barely seven months into the effort, the area has
jumped from zero solar energy consumption in 2006, according to
estimates by the government's Arid Land Resource Management
Project, to 20 percent today, energy experts say.
Compared with kerosene and firewood, the cost, convenience,
and health benefits of solar are proving hard to resist.
"The nearest market where one can charge a cell phone or buy
kerosene is 15 kilometres away, and it is only held one day a
week," Naiputa said.
Before going solar, her household used to spend 40 Kenyan
shillings ($0.40) a day on kerosene and over 100 shilling ($1) a
week charging the two family cell phones.
As well as saving villagers money, the switch to solar could
help slow down the destruction of Kajiado County's trees, which
now cover just 1 percent of the area's land, according to the
National Environmental Management Authority.
And as more villagers choose clean solar energy over wood
and coal to light and heat their homes, fewer will suffer the
effects of inhaling the smoke that comes with their nightly
fires. According to a 2014 World Health Organization report,
household smoke was responsible for 1.6 million deaths
worldwide.
SOLAR POTENTIAL
Edwin Kinyatti, the CEO of Green Energy Africa, said the
uptake of solar energy was likely to continue "since it is
affordable to most Kenyans," even though cultural barriers, low
literacy levels and difficult terrain had all presented some
obstacles to the Kajiado County effort.
Even as the country's middle class continues to grow, access
to electricity remains low, with 68 percent of the population
either too poor or too remote to connect to the national grid.
"Kenya has great potential for the use of solar energy
throughout the year, thanks to its location near the equator,"
said Lamarck Oyath, an energy expert and managing director at
Lartech Africa Limited, a technology and consultancy firm. "Yet
so far, the country gets less than 2 percent of its energy from
solar power," he said.
For villagers like Naiputa, however, solar is proving a big
benefit - and not just because of the clean power it provides.
"Our community customs do not allow women to own any
property," she said. "But now women here own the solar
technology, and it is something we are very happy about."
