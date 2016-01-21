By Drazen Jorgic
| NAIROBI
NAIROBI Jan 21 The al Shabaab commander who
masterminded an assault on a Kenyan army base in Somalia last
week is believed to have been killed in air raids by Kenyan
warplanes, the country's armed forces chief said on Thursday.
The strikes over the weekend targetted two al Shabaab camps
where the militants were hiding, General Samson Mwathethe, head
of Kenya Defence Forces, said.
"It is believed Mwalimu Janow, the leader of (an al Shabaab)
brigade, who led this attack, was killed," Mwathethe told
reporters.
Al Shabaab, which is aligned with al Qaeda, said its
fighters killed more than 100 Kenyan soldiers when they overrun
the base in Ceel Cadde, near the Kenyan border, on Jan.15.
The Islamist militants also claim to have captured some
Kenyan soldiers belonging to an African Union peacekeeping force
in Somalia.
Kenyan officials have not yet revealed the death toll but
newspaper pictures of coffins draped with Kenyan flags bringing
back dead soldiers has increased pressure on President Uhuru
Kenyatta and his military chiefs.
Al Shabaab, which wants to impose a strict version of
Islamic law in Somalia, said it has not lost any fighters since
Friday's attack.
"This is merely propaganda meant to soothe Kenyans' minds
after the recent shocking massacre of Kenyan troops," Sheikh
Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military spokesman, told
Reuters.
Al Shabaab on Wednesday published gruesome photos which
purport to show the bullet-riddled bodies of dozens of Kenyan
soldiers. Most appear to have been shot in the head.
1998 U.S. EMBASSY BOMBING
Mwathethe, providing the first in-depth details about the
attack, said al Shabaab struck the base with a truck bomb which
was as powerful as the one used by al Qaeda in 1998 to destroy
the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, when more than 200 people were
killed.
The militants then detonated two more equally strong vehicle
bombs and launched a flurry of rocket-propelled grenades while a
a wave of suicide bombers surged towards Kenyan positions,
Mwathethe said.
Kenya immediately launched helicopter search and rescue
operations for troops who had fled into the bushes but military
reinforcements could not reach the base for two days as al
Shabaab possessed anti-aircraft guns, Mwathethe said.
The Kenyan military said it was still searching for troops,
though it would not comment on how many soldiers were
unaccounted for.
The main opposition party in Kenya has called for the
withdrawal of troops from Somalia but Kenyatta said Kenya was
committed to bringing stability to Somalia, a nation ravaged by
conflict since civil war broke out in 1991.
(Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Angus MacSwan)