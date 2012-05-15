ISIOLO, Kenya May 15 A suspected
remote-controlled bomb went off in Kenya's Dadaab refugee
complex near Somalia on Tuesday, killing one police officer and
wounding three, the local police chief said.
Kenya has been struck by a wave of bomb blasts and grenade
attacks since its military incursion into Somalia in October
which it blames on al Qaeda-linked militants and their
sympathisers in its lawless neighbour. The bombers have targeted
Kenya's remote north-east, the capital Nairobi and Mombasa,
threatening its lucrative tourist trade.
"An administration police Land Rover that was on patrol was
hit by an IED (improvised explosive device) that was hidden
under the ground and believed to be remote controlled," Garissa
county police chief George Kingi told Reuters.
The blast occurred at the Dagahaley camp, one of three that
make up the Dadaab complex, the world's largest refugee
settlement. It is home to some 460,000 people, most of them
Somalis who have fled two decades of conflict and famine.
Police in Dadaab carried out a controlled detonation on an
explosive device found there last week and defused another. The
worsening security situation in the camps forced the United
Nations to suspend non-lifesaving operations at them in October.
The bombing came as the European Union's anti-piracy force
attacked pirate installations on Somalia's coastline by air on
Tuesday for the first time since its mandate was expanded
earlier this year.
