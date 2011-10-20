NAIROBI Oct 20 Kenya's tourism minister said on
Thursday Nairobi's cross-border operation against Islamist
militants in Somalia will not affect the tourism industry in the
East African country.
Tourism is one of the top foreign currency earners for the
region's biggest economy, bringing in $740 million last year. A
record number of tourists visited Kenya, renowned for its game
parks and Indian Ocean beaches, in the first six months of 2011.
"... The military response on al Shabaab will not affect
tourism activities in the country owing to a raft of security
measures already in place to secure all tourist activities,"
Najib Balala said in a statement.
Kenya has long been nervously monitoring its anarchic
neighbour and its troops have made brief incursions in the past.
But after a spate of kidnappings of foreigners in the past few
weeks that has put the tourism industry at risk, Nairobi felt it
had no choice but to go on the offensive.
A French woman and a British woman have been kidnapped from
Kenya's Lamu archipelago on the northern Indian Ocean coast and
were whisked by gunmen on speedboats into Somalia. Paris
announced on Wednesday that the Frenchwoman had died.
Two Spanish female workers were kidnapped last week from the
Dadaab refugee camp in Kenya, near the border with Somalia.
Al Shabaab have denied they were responsible for the
kidnappings and say Kenya is using the incidents as a pretext
for its operation.
"... Kenya will not be cowed by threats from al Shabaab and
will continue to fight in a bid to avert any further threat to
the country's stability," Balala said in the statement.
