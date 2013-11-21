NAIROBI Nov 21 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya posted a 7 percent increase in pretax profit for the first nine months of this year to 9.9 billion shillings ($115.05 million), it said on Thursday.

Most lenders in the east African nation of 40 million people have posted earnings growth for the period, mainly helped by a drop in interest rates, which boosted demand for loans and cut interest expenses.

Standard Chartered Kenya, part of Britain's Standard Chartered, said its net interest income jumped 14.5 percent to 12.3 billion shillings.

The gain was offset by a 2 percent decrease in non-interest income and a rise in provisions for bad debts, which sent total expenses 12 percent higher to 7 billion shillings.

Earnings per share edged up to 22 shillings from 21.64 shillings in the same period last year. The lender did not recommend the payment of an interim dividend. ($1 = 86.0500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Drazen Jorgic and David Goodman)