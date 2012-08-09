NAIROBI Aug 9 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya nearly doubled its pretax profit for the first-half to 6.5 billion shillings ($77.29 million)after its net interest income rose and as it emerged from the previous period's toxic bonds trading position.

The bank, controlled by Standard Chartered Plc, said its net interest income rose to 7.32 billion shillings from 4.52 billion shillings previously, sending its pretax earnings higher by 87 percent. ($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Duncan Miriri)