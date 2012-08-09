(Adds further details, analyst's comment)

By Duncan Miriri

NAIROBI Aug 9 Profits at Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya rose 87 percent in the first half of the year to 6.5 billion shillings ($77 million), it reported on Thursday, helped by a rise in net interest income and after a writedown on its bond portfolio in the same period last year.

Banks in east Africa's largest economy have largely defied high interest rates after policymakers adopted a very tight stance in the final quarter of last year to fight inflation and prop up the currency.

But StanChart, which had suffered a 14.6 percent fall in profit in the same period last year but the results showed it has easily outperformed its rivals.

The bank, controlled by Standard Chartered Plc, said its net interest income rose to 7.32 billion shillings from 4.52 billion shillings a year ago, with revenue from consumer banking up 45 percent and wholesale banking up 55 percent.

"Both the businesses enter the second half with good momentum, but we remain vigilant about the global outlook and the uncertainties within the political and economic environment in Kenya," said Richard Etemesi, the bank's chief executive.

"The bank is in great shape, has good momentum, and is superbly positioned for the future."

Its cost to income ratio plunged to 38 percent from 48 percent in the year ago period, it said.

Analysts were positive about the results and said Kenya's growing oil and gas industry would help the business.

"StanChart's wholesale banking gain is confirmation that they have locked on a few breakthrough clients such as Tullow Oil," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and analyst.

Tullow discovered huge oil deposits in northern Kenya earlier this year and it is also active in Uganda. ($1=84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy and Greg Mahlich)