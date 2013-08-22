Zimbabwe to pay bonuses after civil servants sit-in protest
HARARE Zimbabwe's government on Monday agreed to pay outstanding cash bonuses, bringing an end to a brief sit-in protest by public workers, union leaders and a government minister said.
NAIROBI Aug 22 Standard Chartered Kenya posted a flat pretax profit of 6.5 billion shillings ($74.24 million) in the first half from the same period last year, it said on Thursday.
The bank, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said non performing loans grew to 3.8 billion shillings during the period from 2 billion shillings.
($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)
NAIROBI A British man was shot dead in northern Kenya on Sunday at a private ranch in the Laikipia area, two of the man's neighbours said, and a legislator warned that local politicians were stoking violence as elections approach.
HARARE Zimbabwean junior doctors on Sunday called off a three-week strike saying the government had partially met their demands, a day before a one-day walk out by other public sector workers.