NAIROBI Aug 22 Standard Chartered Kenya posted a flat pretax profit of 6.5 billion shillings ($74.24 million) in the first half from the same period last year, it said on Thursday.

The bank, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said non performing loans grew to 3.8 billion shillings during the period from 2 billion shillings.

($1 = 87.5500 Kenyan shillings)