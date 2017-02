NAIROBI Nov 15 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya said its 9-month pretax profit jumped by nearly 70 percent to 9.24 billion shillings ($107.94 million) after its net income rose.

The bank, controlled by Standard Chartered Plc, said net interest income rose 50 percent to 10.74 billion shillings from 7.13 billion shillings in the same period last year.