NAIROBI May 24 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya
will raise 3.2 billion shillings ($37.5 million) in a
rights issue to fund its business expansion, the bank said on
Thursday.
The bank, controlled by London-listed Standard Chartered
, said it would issue 37 million new ordinary shares
priced at 5 shillings each. It saif the extra cash would help to
fund growth and support a growing balance sheet.
The bank posted a 41 percent rise first-quarter pretax
profit to 3.3 billion shillings, with revenue up a third at 5.5
billion shillings.
"We are obsessed with the basics of banking: being well
capitalized and highly liquid; managing risk proactively;
keeping tight control of costs; and staying well diversified,"
Chief Executive Officer Richard Etemesi said.
Earlier in the year, Etemesi had said the bank was likely to
raise an unspecified amount of capital in 2013 to support strong
growth in lending and that it planned to start operations in
neighbouring countries.
($1 = 85.3750 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)