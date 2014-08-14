Iceland's Kaupthing to sell part of Arion stake for more than $450 mln
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
NAIROBI Aug 14 Standard Chartered Kenya posted a 23.6 percent rise in first half pretax profit to 8.1 billion shillings ($92.01 million) year on year, helped by a rise in net interest income.
The bank, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said on Thursday that net interest income rose by 9 percent to 8.8 billion shillings, driven by a jump in lending.
($1 = 88.0300 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by James Macharia; editing Drazen Jorgic)
March 19 Iceland's Arion Bank said Kaupskil ehf, a unit of Kaupthing, has agreed to sell 582.9 million shares of Arion Bank for more than 48.8 billion kronas ($450.7 million).
SHANGHAI, March 20 China's securities regulator has introduced new restrictions for financial institutions seeking to outsource fund management to external fund managers, the official Securities Times reported on Monday, as the government tightens shadow banking.
* Slow pace of regulatory approvals hampers AMCs as capital needs rise