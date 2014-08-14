NAIROBI Aug 14 Standard Chartered Kenya posted a 23.6 percent rise in first half pretax profit to 8.1 billion shillings ($92.01 million) year on year, helped by a rise in net interest income.

The bank, which is a unit of Standard Chartered Plc , said on Thursday that net interest income rose by 9 percent to 8.8 billion shillings, driven by a jump in lending.

($1 = 88.0300 Kenyan shilling)