NAIROBI Nov 20 Standard Chartered Bank Kenya reported on Thursday a 14 percent jump in pretax profits for the first nine months of the year to 11.2 billion shillings ($124.51 million).

Total income grew 12 percent to 19.8 billion shillings during the period to the end of September, the lender said.

(1 US dollar = 89.9500 Kenyan shilling) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)