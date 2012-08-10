NAIROBI Aug 10 Kenyan media firm Standard Group on Friday posted a 45 percent drop in its pretax profit for the first half as financing costs soared, but it said advertising should boost second-half results.

The publisher of Kenya's second largest daily, The Standard, and operator of a TV and radio station, said its borrowing costs nearly doubled to 85.6 million shillings ($1.02 million), sending pretax profit down to 150.7 million shillings.

"The board is cautiously optimistic that the performance for the second half will improve and that the projected profit for the year will exceed last year's position," the firm said in a statement.

It cited secured advertising contracts for the upbeat outlook.

Revenue rose to 1.72 billion shillings from 1.58 billon in the year ago period, thanks to a 13 percent rise in circulation and 6 percent growth in advertising.

Despite growing usage of the Internet in Africa, traditional media like newspapers are still a profitable business.

Standard Group's bigger rival, Nation Media, posted a 23 percent jump in its first-half pretax profit. ($1=83.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Stephen Powell)