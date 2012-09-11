UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
NAIROBI, Sept 11 Kenya's Standard Chartered Bank said on Tuesday it was pricing its 3.2 billion shilling ($38 million) rights issue at 145 shillings per share.
"The rights issue offer price represents a discount of 21 percent to the six months Volume Weighted Average Price of Standard Chartered shares ... up to and including Aug. 31, 2012," the bank said in a statement.
The bank said in May it would use the rights issue to fund growth and support a growing balance sheet.
($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts