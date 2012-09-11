NAIROBI, Sept 11 Kenya's Standard Chartered Bank said on Tuesday it was pricing its 3.2 billion shilling ($38 million) rights issue at 145 shillings per share.

"The rights issue offer price represents a discount of 21 percent to the six months Volume Weighted Average Price of Standard Chartered shares ... up to and including Aug. 31, 2012," the bank said in a statement.

The bank said in May it would use the rights issue to fund growth and support a growing balance sheet.

($1 = 84.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough and Mark Potter)