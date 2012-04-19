NAIROBI, April 19 Standard Chartered Bank of
Kenya plans to increase its authorised share capital
ahead of a rights issue, pending approval from shareholders and
regulators, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.
Ranked among the biggest banks by assets in east Africa's
biggest economy, Standard Chartered said it wanted to offer 37
million new shares of 5 shillings ($0.06) each, but did not
specify how much it planned to raise, or when the issue would
be.
In an earlier interview with Reuters, chief executive
Richard Etemesi said additional capital raised would go towards
supporting strong growth in lending and starting operations in
neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia, South Sudan and Rwanda.
Etemesi indicated the capital raising venture would be in
2013.
The bank, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc
posted a 7 percent increase in pretax profit to 8.3
billion shillings in 2011.
Standard Chartered's share price fell 3.5 percent to 165
shillings at 1200 GMT.
Other Kenyan banks, including Diamond Trust Bank,
NIC Bank and Equity Bank are also eyeing
various capital raising ventures by next year to support
expansion.
($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)