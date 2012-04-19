NAIROBI, April 19 Standard Chartered Bank of Kenya plans to increase its authorised share capital ahead of a rights issue, pending approval from shareholders and regulators, the bank said in a statement on Thursday.

Ranked among the biggest banks by assets in east Africa's biggest economy, Standard Chartered said it wanted to offer 37 million new shares of 5 shillings ($0.06) each, but did not specify how much it planned to raise, or when the issue would be.

In an earlier interview with Reuters, chief executive Richard Etemesi said additional capital raised would go towards supporting strong growth in lending and starting operations in neighbouring countries such as Ethiopia, South Sudan and Rwanda.

Etemesi indicated the capital raising venture would be in 2013.

The bank, which is controlled by Standard Chartered Plc posted a 7 percent increase in pretax profit to 8.3 billion shillings in 2011.

Standard Chartered's share price fell 3.5 percent to 165 shillings at 1200 GMT.

Other Kenyan banks, including Diamond Trust Bank, NIC Bank and Equity Bank are also eyeing various capital raising ventures by next year to support expansion. ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy)