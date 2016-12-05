BRIEF-Jounce Therapeutics announces pricing of initial public offering
* says pricing of its initial public offering of 6.3 million shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share
NAIROBI Dec 5 Police fired tear gas to disperse hundreds of striking doctors demonstrating over pay and conditions outside Kenya's health ministry on Monday.
The medics, swearing white gowns and surgical caps, were demanding the government honour a 2013 deal to increase their salaries.
The members of the Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentists' Union, all working for state hospitals, marched on to another part of the capital. (Reporting by Humphrey Malalo and Thomas Mukoya; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, Jan 26 President Donald Trump's push to fulfill a campaign promise to replace Obamacare, his predecessor's signature healthcare plan, with the help of a Republican-controlled Congress, could add to U.S. states' financial strain.
WELLINGTON, Jan 27 New Zealand medical device firm Fisher & Paykel Healthcare will consider switching making products bound for the United States from Tijuana to New Zealand if U.S. President Donald Trump's administration taxes Mexican imports.