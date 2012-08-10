NAIROBI Aug 10 A pipeline to connect South Sudan's oil fields with the Kenyan port of Lamu for export will cost $3 billion, the country's Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said on Friday.

Landlocked South Sudan has been seeking to build a pipeline to Kenya to end dependency on Sudan through which Juba now needs to exports its crude via a pipeline to the Sudanese port of Port Sudan.

"The 2,000 km pipeline will cost approximately $3 billion dollars," he told a press conference. (Reporting by Kelly Gilblom; Editing by James Macharia)