RPT-COLUMN-Brent spreads imply big draw down in crude stocks after June: Kemp
LONDON, Feb 10 Brent futures prices indicate the crude market is expected to move into a deficit with a significant draw down in stocks from the middle of the year.
NAIROBI Aug 10 A pipeline to connect South Sudan's oil fields with the Kenyan port of Lamu for export will cost $3 billion, the country's Finance Minister Kosti Manibe said on Friday.
Landlocked South Sudan has been seeking to build a pipeline to Kenya to end dependency on Sudan through which Juba now needs to exports its crude via a pipeline to the Sudanese port of Port Sudan.
"The 2,000 km pipeline will cost approximately $3 billion dollars," he told a press conference. (Reporting by Kelly Gilblom; Editing by James Macharia)
* OPEC estimated to be achieving 90 pct of targetted output cuts
Feb 13 - The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.