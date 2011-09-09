NAIROBI, Sept 9 Leading Mauritian sugar producer Omnicane plans to start construction of a $180 million sugar factory in Kenya by October, just as the east African country faces a shortage of the sweetener which has more than doubled in price recently.

Kenyans consume about 750,000 tonnes of sugar a year, according to the Kenya Sugar Research Foundation, but the region's biggest economy only produces 500,000 tonnes a year.

Omnicane has acquired a 20 percent stake in the joint venture with Kenya's Kwale International Sugar Company.

"Construction of the factory will begin by end of October and we will be crushing 3,000 tonnes of cane per day," Hashil Kotecha, a director of Kwale told Reuters, adding that would make it the third biggest miller in Kenya.

"We expect the first batch of sugar next year in October."

Kenya's Mumias Sugar Company is the country's largest miller, processing over 8,000 tonnes of cane per day and controlling about 60 percent of the market.

Kotecha said 50 percent of the $180 million financing of the mill was raised through debt while equity from both foreign and local investors made up the rest.

One economist at the government-run sugar research foundation, who declined to give his name, said the arrival of the new player would force others to improve efficiency, helping to boost output down the line.

Two other new factories were expected to begin producing sugar this year, in addition to the nine mills already operational. (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; editing by Keiron Henderson)