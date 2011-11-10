* To invest in Africa's steel, hotel and manufacturing

* Says euro woes could hit soda ash sales

NAIROBI Nov 10 Tata Chemicals, part of India's second-largest business group, is eyeing investment opportunities in steel, hotel and manufacturing in Africa to grow its footprint on the continent, a senior executive said on Thursday.

In addition to Tata Chemicals' investment in Kenya, where it bought Africa's biggest soda ash producer, Tata Group has invested over $100 million across the continent, including in Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Mozambique among others.

The Indian conglomerate has ploughed its cash mainly into the mining, automobile, information technology and hospitality sectors and still expects to further grow its presence.

"We are already looking at different parts of Africa for opportunities in steel production, hotel and even manufacturing," director Prasad Menon Menon told reporters ahead of his firm's launch of a new plant at its Tata Chemicals Magadi operation on Friday.

Tata expanded its Kenyan unit, located 120 km south east of the capital Nairobi, at a cost of $100 million. The new extension will triple soda ash output capacity to 360,000 tonnes per year in the next three years, Menon said.

Menon said he expects soda ash production at the plant to rise to 1 million tons in the next three years, while its revenue could rise by 10 percent in 2011 on increased demand for soda ash in Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd has a potential to produce each year up to 900,000 tonnes of soda ash, used in glass manufacture.

"We forecast a 10 percent growth in our turnover this year mainly on high demand in Asian and Middle east countries," said Tata Chemicals Managing Director Michael Odera. "But we are concerned about the growing crisis in the euro, which may affect customers there." (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and David Holmes)