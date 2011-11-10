* To invest in Africa's steel, hotel and manufacturing
* Says euro woes could hit soda ash sales
NAIROBI Nov 10 Tata Chemicals,
part of India's second-largest business group, is eyeing
investment opportunities in steel, hotel and manufacturing in
Africa to grow its footprint on the continent, a senior
executive said on Thursday.
In addition to Tata Chemicals' investment in Kenya, where it
bought Africa's biggest soda ash producer, Tata Group has
invested over $100 million across the continent, including in
Ghana, South Africa, Nigeria and Mozambique among others.
The Indian conglomerate has ploughed its cash mainly into
the mining, automobile, information technology and hospitality
sectors and still expects to further grow its presence.
"We are already looking at different parts of Africa for
opportunities in steel production, hotel and even
manufacturing," director Prasad Menon Menon told reporters ahead
of his firm's launch of a new plant at its Tata Chemicals Magadi
operation on Friday.
Tata expanded its Kenyan unit, located 120 km south east of
the capital Nairobi, at a cost of $100 million. The new
extension will triple soda ash output capacity to 360,000 tonnes
per year in the next three years, Menon said.
Menon said he expects soda ash production at the plant to
rise to 1 million tons in the next three years, while its
revenue could rise by 10 percent in 2011 on increased demand for
soda ash in Asian and Middle Eastern countries.
Tata Chemicals Magadi Ltd has a potential to produce each
year up to 900,000 tonnes of soda ash, used in glass
manufacture.
"We forecast a 10 percent growth in our turnover this year
mainly on high demand in Asian and Middle east countries," said
Tata Chemicals Managing Director Michael Odera. "But we are
concerned about the growing crisis in the euro, which may affect
customers there."
(Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia and David
