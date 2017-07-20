Kenya misses 2016/17 revenue collection target by 9 pct

NAIROBI, July 20 (Reuters) - Kenya collected taxes of 1.365 trillion shillings ($13.15 billion) in the fiscal year that ended last month, setting a new record high but missing the target by 9 percent, the revenue agency said on Thursday.

The data released by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) showed the collection rose 13.8 percent from the previous year but still fell short of the target set by the government of 1.5 trillion shillings. Collections grew across all tax segments, KRA said in a statement.

Collections have grown by an average of 14.3 percent over the last five years but infrastructure investment like road construction and a huge public wage bill have ensured there is constant pressure on the government's finances.

The commission that oversees salaries in the public sector recommended earlier this month that top officials, including the president, take lower pay, to save 8.5 billion shillings a year.

Anger over the high salaries and perks enjoyed by senior government officials, including elected representatives, has become a key issue ahead of a national election on Aug. 8.