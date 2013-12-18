BRIEF-Shimao Property says group's contracted sales for Feb was RMB5.23 bln
* In February 2017, group's contracted sales amounted to approximately rmb5.23 billion
NAIROBI Dec 18 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.440 percent at an auction on Wednesday from 10.356 percent last week, the central bank said.
The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills on sale fell to 10.500 percent from 10.742 percent last week.
The bank received bids worth a total 1.66 billion Kenyan shillings ($19 million) for the 6 billion shillings it had offered for sale for the two bills. It accepted all received bids.
Next week the bank will sell 9 billion shillings' worth of the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills.
($1 = 86.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair)
OSLO, March 7 Norway's domestic state pension fund Folketrygdfondet said its 2016 return increased to 7.1 percent from 7.0 percent in 2015, increasing the market value to 212.3 billion Norwegian crowns ($25.12 billion).
* Feb revenue of co RMB 367.3 million