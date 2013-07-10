Emaar appoints new chief executive
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.
NAIROBI, July 10 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 6.320 percent on Wednesday from 6.0 percent at last week's auction, the central bank said.
Central bank said the yield on the 364-day Treasury bills was unchanged for the second straight week at 8.356 percent.
The bank said it received bids worth 901 million shillings ($10.37 million) for the two papers, and accepted them all. It had offered a total 5 billion shillings for the two bills.
A total of 9 billion shillings will be offered next week for the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day treasury bills, the bank said. ($1 = 86.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.
* To press on with supply-side reforms and risk controls (Adds linnk to earlier Reuters report)
BEIJING, March 5 Chinese cities under pressure from soaring home prices need to boost land supply appropriately while authorities take measures to fight an inventory overhang in smaller cities, Premier Li Keqiang said on Sunday.