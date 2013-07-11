NAIROBI, July 11 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 91-day Treasury bills rose to 5.759 percent on Thursday from 5.496 percent last week, the central bank said.

The bank received bids worth 1.4 billion shillings ($16.1 million) for the 2 billion shillings worth of debt offered on the three-month paper. It accepted all the bids.

($1 = 86.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by James Macharia)