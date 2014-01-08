NAIROBI Jan 8 The weighted average yield on Kenya's benchmark 182-day Treasury bills dipped to 10.359 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.394 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the one year paper rose to 10.650 percent from 10.594 percent last week during the same auction.

The bank said it received bids worth a total 4.46 billion shillings ($51.29 million) for the 6 billion shillings' worth of bills offered. It accepted 3.45 billion shillings.

Next week, the bank will auction 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills worth a total 9 billion shillings.

($1 = 87.0000 Kenyan shillings)