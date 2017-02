NAIROBI Dec 21 Kenya sold about a quarter of 182-day Treasury bills at auction on Wednesday, the central bank said, and the weighted average yield rose to 18.576 percent from 18.445 percent.

Of the 3 billion shillings ($35.9 million) on offer, bids accepted amounted to just 748.38 million - representing nearly the entire amount received of 748.56 million shillings.

A one-year fixed-rate treasury bond generated a yield of 21.408 percent, at a 181 percent subscription rate with bids accepted worth 11.1 billion shillings. ($1 = 83.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Richard Lough)