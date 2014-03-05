NAIROBI, March 5 The yield on Kenya's 182-day
Treasury bills edged down to 10.227 percent at an
oversubscribed auction from 10.347 percent at the previous sale,
the central bank said on Wednesday.
The yield on the one year bills also nudged down
to 10.566 percent from 10.610 percent at the previous week's
sale, the bank said.
There was huge demand for both bills with the six-months
securities attracting bids worth 11.36 billion shillings
($131.48 million) or a subscription of 378.5 percent.
Investors offered 4.19 billion shillings worth of bids for
the one year securities, representing a subscription of 140
percent.
($1 = 86.4000 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Drazen Jorgic)