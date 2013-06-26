NAIROBI, June 26 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 5.549 percent at auction on Wednesday from 5.642 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.

Central bank said the 364-day yield climbed to 8.356 percent from 8.141 percent at the auction.

The bank said it received bids worth 375 million shillings ($4.36 million) for the six-month paper, and accepted the entire amount having offered 3 billion shillings.

For the one-year paper, the bank received 123 million shillings, and accepted the entire amount having offered 3 billion shillings.

A total of 7 billion shillings will be offered next week for the 91-, 182- and 364-day treasury bils, the bank said.

($1 = 86.0000 Kenyan shillings)