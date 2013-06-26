BRIEF-Muse Biotechnology files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
NAIROBI, June 26 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills fell to 5.549 percent at auction on Wednesday from 5.642 percent at last week's sale, the central bank said.
Central bank said the 364-day yield climbed to 8.356 percent from 8.141 percent at the auction.
The bank said it received bids worth 375 million shillings ($4.36 million) for the six-month paper, and accepted the entire amount having offered 3 billion shillings.
For the one-year paper, the bank received 123 million shillings, and accepted the entire amount having offered 3 billion shillings.
A total of 7 billion shillings will be offered next week for the 91-, 182- and 364-day treasury bils, the bank said.
($1 = 86.0000 Kenyan shillings)
* Muse Biotechnology Inc files to say it raised about $23 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2lU6OkO)
LONDON, March 1 The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development said on Wednesday it made a profit of 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion) in 2016, one of the highest in its 26-year history.
CHICAGO, March 1 Cargill Inc shut down its grain elevator in Ottawa, Illinois, after it was damaged by severe storms on Tuesday, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.