NAIROBI Feb 12 The weighted average yield on Kenya's 182-day Treasury bills rose to 10.357 percent at auction on Wednesday from 10.346 percent last week, the central bank said.

The yield on the 364-day Treasury bills also on sale, edged lower to 10.672 percent from 10.678 percent last week.

The central bank received bids worth 6.99 billion shillings ($81.1 million) for the two papers, and accepted 5.25 billion shillings. It had offered a total 6 billion shillings worth of the two Treasury bills.

Next week, the central bank will offer 9 billion shillings worth of 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills, it said. ($1 = 86.1700 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by George Obulutsa)