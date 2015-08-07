(Clarifies organisations backing project in para 8, removes
By Anthony Langat
THIKA, Kenya, August 3 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The
first thing that strikes you as you enter the Makomboki Tea
Factory is the air. It's clear, absent of the dark smoke that
billows from the boilers of Kenya's other tea factories.
Of the 66 tea factories under the management of the Kenya
Tea Development Authority, Makomboki is the only one that
doesn't use firewood in the processing of its tea.
Instead, the factory has switched to a greener, cheaper
fuel: briquettes made of biomass byproducts that would otherwise
be treated as waste.
Deep in central Kenya's hilly and fertile tea-growing
Muranga county, Makomboki employees feed the factory's boilers
with briquettes of macadamia, cashew and rice husks mixed with
sawdust.
"We have not used a single cubic meter of firewood in the
last six months and we are excited about that," said factory
manager John Gitau.
In 2010, the International Trade Centre started a training
project aimed at teaching Kenya's tea producers climate change
mitigation techniques.
Inspired by what they learned, Makomboki's board of
directors decided to shift their fuel source from firewood to
briquettes. Since then, the factory has scaled up its use of
alternative fuels and weaned itself of its dependence on
firewood.
Makomboki makes its briquettes thanks to a project designed
by Living Earth Foundation, a UK-based charity working to tackle
the energy challenge facing Kenyan tea producers. Funding for
the Makomboki briquette production plant was provided by the
European Commission and British retailer Marks & Spencer, which
buys tea from the factory.
The husks for the briquettes come from other factories
within Muranga and Kiambu counties and the sawdust from mills
near Makomboki.
"Saw millers actually have a problem finding ways to dispose
of their sawdust," said Gitau. "We are helping them get rid of
their waste."
According to Gitau, in the six months that it takes the
factory to produce around 2.5 million kilograms (5.5 million
pounds) of tea, their boilers used to consume up to 10,000 cubic
meters of wood - the equivalent of 30,000 trees.
By swapping firewood for sawdust and briquettes, he said,
Makomboki alone will have saved 60,000 trees in the course of a
year.
"If the same practice is replicated by all the factories in
Kenya, we will have saved a lot of trees and contributed to a
better environment," said Gitau.
BETTER FOR FACTORIES AND FARMERS
Mary Njenga, a post-doctoral fellow of bioenergy at the
World Agroforestry Center, hails the use of sawdust in the
making of fuel briquettes.
As long as the sawdust is a byproduct of a sustainable
timber system - in which new trees are planted to replace those
that are felled - burning sawdust in a factory is preferable to
saw millers setting piles of it alight in the open.
"Many timber producing areas burn sawdust (to get rid of it)
but tea factories will be able to turn the sawdust into a
resource," she said.
According to Njenga, burning sawdust in a boiler releases
fewer carbon emissions than if it were burned in a field.
"The temperatures inside the boilers of tea factories are so
high, they are able to more fully burn the particulate matter
and the carbon dioxide so that little is released," she said.
Makomboki manager Gitau says tea factories that continue to
use firewood can't ignore their own roles in the adverse effects
of climate change. He points to an unusually long dry season
that hit tea crops this year.
"During this year's dry season, we are experiencing problems
we have never before," he said. "Tea bushes are drying up and
farmers have to cut them and it could take up to three years
before they are ready to be picked again."
The move away from firewood also makes financial sense.
Gitau says that swapping to fuel briquettes has reduced
Makomboki's energy costs by nearly half.
The factory used to spend 55 million shillings ($542,000)
per year on firewood, but the introduction of briquettes has cut
the energy bill to 30 million shillings ($295,600).
According to Gitau, word is spreading on the benefits of
briquettes. Delegations from other factories have visited
Makomboki to learn more about the alternative fuel, he said. And
his hope is that they, too, will follow his factory's lead.
"We want to run a sustainable business here," said Gitau. "I
want my son to be a factory manager some day, and if everyone
conserves the environment, that will happen."
(Reporting by Anthony Langat; editing by Jumana Farouky and
