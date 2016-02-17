NAIROBI Feb 17 Kenya's tea exports are seen earning between 115 billion shillings ($1.13 billion) and 120 billion shillings in 2016, depending on the local currency exchange rate, the farming regulator said on Wednesday.

The Agricultural, Fisheries and Food Authority said earlier the commodity earned 125.25 billion shillings in 2015, up 23 percent over 2104. ($1 = 101.7000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Writing by George Obulutsa)