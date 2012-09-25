NAIROBI, Sept 25 The average price of top grade Kenyan tea firmed to $4.15 per kg at auction this week from $4.13 per kg last week, traders said on Tuesday.

The east African nation is the world's biggest exporter of black tea, and the crop is one of its largest foreign exchange earners, bringing in $1.27 billion last year.

Mombasa-based Africa Tea Brokers (ATB) said in a market report that Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE sold at $4.26-$4.04 per kg, from $4.32-$3.94 from last week.

Best Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE fetched $4.24-$3.78 per kg, compared with $4.16-$3.80 kg at the previous sale.

It said 110,266 packages were offered for sale, with 19.9 percent going unsold. Last week, 103,374 packages were offered with 16.3 percent left unsold.

Buyers from Kazakhstan, Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries lent strong support, ATB said. The United Kingdom was less active at the auction. (Reporting by Kevin Mwanza; Editing by Duncan Miriri and Anthony Barker)