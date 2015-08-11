NAIROBI, Aug 11 The maximum price of the top-grade Kenyan tea, Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE, rose at auction this week, Africa Tea Brokers said on Tuesday. Kenya is the leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a leading foreign exchange earner for the country. Below are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold: TEA (BEST PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST AUCTION GRADES) IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 3.26-4.26 3.41-3.84 PF1 4.00-4.51 4.25-4.70 PD 4.30-4.78 4.55-4.78 D1 3.76-4.12 3.80-4.14 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoes Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by George Obulutsa, editing by David Evans)