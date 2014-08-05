NAIROBI Aug 5 The highest price for top-grade Kenyan tea fell at this week's sale to $3.90 per kg from $4.00 per kg last week, Tea Brokers East Africa said on Tuesday.

Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the crop is a major foreign exchange earner for the country's economy, together with horticultural products and tourism.

Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE fetched $3.00-$3.90 per kg compared with $2.76-$4.00 per kg last week.

Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones (PF1s) TEAPF1-BEST-KE sold at $2.44-$280 per kg compared with $2.60-$2.78 per kg last week.

Most of the tea offered at the Mombasa auction is from Kenya, but tea from Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and other regional producers is also sold.

Kazakhstan showed more support during the auction while Yemen and other Middle Eastern countries were also more active, Tea Brokers said in its report. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Mark Potter)