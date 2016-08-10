NAIROBI Aug 10 The maximum price of the top Kenyan tea grade Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE climbed at this week's sale, Africa Tea Brokers said on Wednesday.

Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the commodity is its leading foreign exchange earner.

Following are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held on Monday and Tuesday, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold:

TEA PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST WEEK (BEST GRADES)

IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 2.77-3.72 2.80-3.48 PF1 2.72-3.52 2.74-3.21 PD 2.92-3.40 2.65-3.32 D1 2.90-3.50 2.80-3.50 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Louise Heavens)