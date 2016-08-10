UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NAIROBI Aug 10 The maximum price of the top Kenyan tea grade Best Broken Pekoe Ones (BP1s) TEABP1-BEST-KE climbed at this week's sale, Africa Tea Brokers said on Wednesday.
Kenya is the world's leading exporter of black tea and the commodity is its leading foreign exchange earner.
Following are tea prices from the Mombasa auction, held on Monday and Tuesday, where tea from other producers in the region is also sold:
TEA PRICES THIS WEEK PRICES LAST WEEK (BEST GRADES)
IN DOLLARS/KG IN DOLLARS/KG BP1 2.77-3.72 2.80-3.48 PF1 2.72-3.52 2.74-3.21 PD 2.92-3.40 2.65-3.32 D1 2.90-3.50 2.80-3.50 Note: BP1: Best Broken Pekoe Ones TEABP1-BEST-KE PF1: Best Brighter Pekoe Fanning Ones TEAPF1-BEST-KE PD: Pekoe Dusts D1: Dusts (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; editing by Louise Heavens)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources